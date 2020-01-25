Tamil Nadu

Former AIADMK MP K.C. Palanisamy arrested in Coimbatore

Former AIADMK MP K.C. Palanisamy

Former AIADMK MP K.C. Palanisamy   | Photo Credit: Twitter@KCP_AIADMK

Former AIADMK MP and spokesperson K.C. Palanisamy was arrested in Coimbatore on multiple charges of cheating, including forgery and personation, on Saturday.

Police sources said that he was arrested from his residence in Lawley Road early on Saturday. Mr. Palanisamy allegedly participated in events claiming to be a member of the AIADMK even after being expelled from the party and was allegedly running a website in the party’s name, sources added.

Sulur police arrested him based on a complaint filed by P. Kandavel, president of Muthugoundenpudur village panchayat in Sulur panchayat union, according to sources.

Mr. Palanisamy was booked under 10 Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 419 (Cheating by personation), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 482 (Punishment for using a false property mark) along with provisions of Information Technology Act. He will be remanded in judicial custody later in the day.

