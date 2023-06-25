HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former AIADMK MLA’s SUV set on fire; vehicles, household articles damaged

Clash over the first respect in temple festival near Madurai

June 25, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a group clash over getting the first honour (‘Muthal Mariyathai’) during a temple festival, a sports utility vehicle of former AIADMK MLA P. Ponnambalam was set on fire at Karuvanur in the M. Chatrapatti police station limits here on Saturday. Supporters of a DMK functionary also damaged a few motorbikes and household articles.

The police said that during the festival at the Pattatharasi Amman Paraikaruppu Ayyanar Temple, the first honour is given to people belonging to different communities. Among the Pallar community, it is given to Tirupathi, a supporter of DMK Karuvanur secretary Velmurugan. However, Palanikumar, the son-in-law of Mr. Ponnambalam, claimed the right. This led to a scuffle between supporters of Tirupathi and Palanikumar. The M. Chatrapatti police registered two cases on Thursday.

Both groups clashed around 9 p.m. on Saturday. A few were injured and treated as outpatients at Government Rajaji Hospital. Tirupathi and Vijay, a relative of Mr. Ponnambalam, sustained bleeding injuries and were admitted to the hospital.

Related Topics

Madurai

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.