Tamil Nadu

Former AIADMK MLA Mariappan Kennedy joins DMK

Mariappan Kennedy, who was elected as an AIADMK MLA in 2016 from the Manamadurai (Reserved) Assembly Constituency in the district, joined the DMK in the presence of party president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that he quit the AIADMK in 2018 and joined the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) following which he lost the MLA post. In the 2019 by-poll, he was defeated. Again, in the recently-held Assembly election, Mr. Kennedy, who contested as an AMMK candidate, lost. Hence, he decided to join the DMK.

The people of Tamil Nadu have given a massive mandate to the DMK and hence it would be ideal to be with the party to serve the needy, he said and added that the AMMK had no future since the people have rejected it outright. Similarly, the AIADMK was caught in a number of intra-party squabbles, and self-appointed leaders were keen about their welfare and not the party, he charged.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 26, 2021 1:56:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/former-aiadmk-mla-mariappan-kennedy-joins-dmk/article34985240.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY