Tamil Nadu

Former AIADMK MLA K.P.P. Baskar booked in disproportionate assets case, searches underway

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption officials conducting raids at residence of AIADMK former MLA K.P.P. Basker in Namakkal in Tamil Nadu on Friday, 12 August 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
M. Sabari Namakkal August 12, 2022 11:14 IST
Updated: August 12, 2022 11:14 IST

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a case against former Namakkal MLA K.P.P Baskar and his wife Uma for amassing wealth to the tune of over ₹4.72 crore that was disproportionate to their known sources of income during April 28, 2016 to March 15, 2021. Mr. Baskar was a two-time MLA from 2011 to 2021 and he is known for his close association with former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

In the FIR registered by the DVAC, it said Mr. Baskar, in his name and in the name of his wife, amassed ₹4,72,23,539, which is disproportionate to known sources of income and is 315% of the total income of the said period.

At the beginning of the check period (April 2016), ₹1.86 crore was in the possession of pecuniary resources and properties of Mr. Baskar and at the end of the check period (March 2021), it was ₹7.47 crore in possession in the form of cash, jewels, vehicles, lands, investments etc. The lawful income of Mr. Baskar and his family members were Rs. 1.49 crore, their expenses were ₹61.15 lakhs, and their likely savings were ₹88.62 lakhs. But the former MLA and his family members acquired assets to the tune of ₹5.60 crores, the DVAC added in its FIR.

Following the case, on Friday, DVAC sleuths launched extensive searches at 26 locations, including 24 in Namakkal, including his residence; one location each in Madurai and in Tiruppur.

