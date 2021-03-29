Former AIADMK MLA convicted in assets case

The Villupuram principal district and sessions court on Monday convicted R.P. Paramasivam, former AIADMK MLA from Chinna Salem, to four years imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case.

The principal district judge, K.H. Elavazhagan, also slapped a fine of ₹33.04 lakh on Mr. Paramasivam.

According to the prosecution, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Villupuram, registered a case against Mr. Paramasivam and his wife Poonkodi for accumulating assets to the tune of ₹28.76 lakh during the period from June 17, 1991, to May 13, 1996, disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The charges against Poonkodi abated following her death during the course of the trial.

On completion of the trial, the court convicted Mr. Paramasivam and imposed a fine of ₹33.04 lakh. The court also ordered the confiscation of property valued to the tune of disproportionate assets.