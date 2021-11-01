Former AIADMK Minister’s anticipatory bail application hearing postponed to November 10

NAMAKKAL:

01 November 2021 13:35 IST

V. Saroja’s husband, Logaranjan, also filed an anticipatory bail petition and the judge postponed the hearing to November 10.

Principal District Judge N. Gunasekaran on Monday postponed the hearing of bail application of former AIADMK Minister V. Saroja to November 10.

When the bail petition came up for hearing, the judge postponed the hearing and fixed it for November 10.

A couple from Rasipuram, close relatives of the former Minister, had lodged a complaint with the district Crime Branch police that she had received ₹76.50 lakh promising job for 15 aspirants in anganwadis. But the aspirants were not given appointment letters. Based on the complaint, a case was registered on October 27.

Advertising

Advertising

Anticipating arrest, the former Minister for Social Welfare and Nutritious Noon Meal Programme in the previous AIADMK regime filed the petition on October 29. Her husband, Logaranjan, also filed an anticipatory bail petition and the judge postponed the hearing to November 10.