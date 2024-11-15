 />
Former AIADMK Minister Veeramani told to appear before Tirupattur court for misinformation in affidavit

Published - November 15, 2024 10:42 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

:

The Judicial Magistrate Court 1 in Tirupattur has directed former AIADMK Minister K.C. Veeramani, who is also in-charge of Tirupattur district for the party, to appear before the court on November 26 in connection with charges that he submitted false information in his affidavit to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to contest in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Court officials said that the direction of the court was based on ECI’s inquiry which found asset discrepancies in Mr. Veeramani’s affidavit. Subsequently, the election officer in Jolarpet submitted relevant documents to the court.

The issue came to light after a Vellore-based businessman S. Ramamurthy lodged a complaint with the ECI in April 2021, claiming the former AIADMK Minister had misrepresented his assets in the affidavit submitted to the ECI to contest in the Assembly elections.

Mr. Ramamurthy had claimed that the former Minister understated his property details in the affidavit. He also sought the disqualification of the former Minister by the ECI. Later, Mr. Ramamurthy also filed a petition before the Madras High Court, which directed ECI to investigate the issue.

