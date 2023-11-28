HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former AIADMK Minister R. Vadivel no more

The veteran AIADMK member shot into fame when he won the Vaniyambadi by-election in 2002

November 28, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and a veteran AIADMK member, R. Vadivel, who shot into fame with his victory in the by-election to Vaniyambadi, died in Tirupattur district on Monday, November 27, 2023. He was 82. He is survived by two sons and two daughters. 

In May 2002, when the by-election took place following the death of M. Abdul Latheef of the Indian National League (INL), then Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary, Jayalalithaa announced the candidature of Vadivelu, brushing aside the claim of her ally, the INL.  She also deviated from the conventional electoral practice of fielding a Muslim candidate in Vaniyambadi, where Muslims are said to account for nearly one-third of the population.  Eight ministers, 36 MLAs and four MPs were drafted into poll work. Vadivel won by a margin of about 19,720 votes.  At that time, his election had triggered a debate about the polarisation of Hindu votes. 

In November that year, Vadivel was made Rural Industries Minister but he lost his post in June the following year. In 2006, he was not fielded in Vaniyambadi again. This time, Jayalalithaa went back to the tradition of giving the ticket to a Muslim candidate who lost by a margin of nearly 24,000 votes. 

In a statement, the party’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, condoled the death of Vadivel.

Related Topics

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Tamil Nadu / death

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.