Former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar remanded in judicial custody

Published - July 17, 2024 02:43 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau
M.R. Vijayabhaskar. File

M.R. Vijayabhaskar. File | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

Former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar was on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 remanded in judicial custody for 15 days by the Judicial Magistrate-I court in Karur.

After being arrested in a land grab case by the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID) personnel at Thirussur in Kerala on Tuesday, Mr. Vijayabhaskar was produced before Judicial Magistrate Bharat Kumar at around 12.30 a.m.

After hearing arguments from both the sides, the Magistrate issued order to keep Mr. Vijayabhaskar in judicial custody till July 31. He came out from the court premises at around 4.15 a.m. Similarly, the Magistrate also remanded Praveen, a key accused in the land grab case, in judicial custody till July 31.

Mr. Vijayabhaskar was thereafter taken to the Central Prison in Tiruchi and Praveen to the sub-jail in Kulithalai. Earlier, the CB-CID personnel took Mr. Vijayabhaskar to the Government Medical College Hospital for medical checkup.

Emerging from the hospital, he told the reporters that it was a foisted case. It had been registered against him out of political vendetta. He would fight the case legally and come out with clean hands.

A large number of AIADMK cadres gathered outside the CB-CID office at Thinnappa Nagar and the Court complex. They raised slogans against the DMK government.

