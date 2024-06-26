ADVERTISEMENT

Former AIADMK leader Panneerselvam expresses concern over the plight of Aavin

Published - June 26, 2024 04:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam referred to the non-functioning of an effluent treatment plant at the Ambattur unit of the organisation and the consequent drop in milk production

The Hindu Bureau

The AMDK Workers’ Rights’ Retrieval Committee coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, expressed concerns over reports concerning the state of affairs of the Tamil  Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (popularly called Aavin).

In a statement, he referred to the shortage of butter, one of the dairy by-products of Aavin, for the past one year; the non-functioning of an effluent treatment plant at the Ambattur unit of the organisation and the consequent drop in milk production. Employees have not been paid a hike in dearness allowance to the extent of eight per cent, he pointed out. 

“If this situation continues, Aavin may have to be closed down,” Mr Panneerselvam apprehended, seeking Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s intervention in the matter. 

