Former AIADMK functionary held in job scam

Virudhunagar

16 January 2022 12:04 IST

Nallathambi, younger brother of former Speaker Kalimuthu, was nabbed near Kovilpatti

Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam functionary, K. Vijaya Nallathambi, who was accused of receiving ₹30 lakh from a man, promising to get a job for his nephew in Aavin through former State Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, was arrested on Sunday morning.

Nallathambi, who is the younger brother of former Assembly Speaker, K. Kalimuthu, was nabbed by a team of Virudhunagar district police from his hideout near Kovilpatti.

He was brought to District Crime Branch office here for inquiry. He has been charged with cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy.

S. Ravindran, a mechanic from Sattur, had accused that Nallathambi had received ₹30 lakh from him in installments before the Assembly election on the promise of getting his nephew the post of manager in Aavin. Besides Nallathambi, Rajenthra Bhalaji, was an accused in this case.

Nallathambi, in a separate complaint had said that he had handed over to Rajenthra Bhalaji and his assistants lakhs of rupees collected from job aspirants.

Consequently, Nallathambi, who was till then the Vembakottai union secretary of AIADMK, was removed from the party post.

When Rajenthra Bhalaji was arrested in the cheating cases near Karnataka, his advocates had raised doubts over lack of police action against Nallathambi.

The Supreme Court had given advance bail to other accused in the case.Rajenthra Bhalaji, who was lodged in Tiruchi Central Prison, was released following the bail ordered by the top court.