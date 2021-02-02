Former A-G Alagiriswami passes away

Former Advocate General K. Alagiriswami, 85, died in Chennai on Monday following a brief illness. He had served as the top-most law officer of the State between 1989 and 1991 after having held various positions, such as Central government standing counsel between 1969 and 1976.

Hailing from Watrap in Srivilliputtur, he had graduated from Loyola College in Chennai before joining the Madras Law College in 1959 and commencing practice in 1961.

In 2011, the Madras Bar Association had honoured him on completion of 50 years of active practice as a lawyer.