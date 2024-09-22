Form tripartite committee to resolve deadlock in Samsung Electronics workers protest, Vasan urges T.N. govt

TMC (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Saturday urged the Tamil Nadu government to constitute a tripartite committee to find an amicable solution to the protest by workers of Samsung Electronics’ facility in Sriperumbudur, and for considering their demands.

In a statement, he suggested the constitution of the committee comprising State government officials and representatives of Samsung Electronics and the protesting employees to break the deadlock. The government should ensure the welfare of the employees and the businesses functioning in the State, he added. Workers of Samsung Electronics have been protesting for over 12 days raising a slew of demands, including recognition of their labour union. The State government should take steps to ensure that the demands are fulfilled at the earliest, Mr. Vasan added.

