Form separate agency to conduct State Eligibility Test: Anbumani

The State government should form an authority on the lines of NTA, says PMK leader; wants UGC to clarify whether candidates who had completed Ph. D before June 2023 were exempted from the eligibility test

July 06, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday said the State government should set up a separate agency, similar to the National Testing Agency, to conduct State Eligibility Test (SET) for appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges.

In a statement, he pointed out that SET was conducted by the universities and several flaws had been pointed out in the manner in which they were conducted. He said that the University Grants Commission had said Ph. D. was not compulsory for teaching jobs in colleges and universities, but they had to qualify either through National Eligibility Test (NET) or State Eligibility Test (SET).

The UGC rules provide exemption to those who obtained Ph. D. from the Eligibility Tests. So, the UGC had to clarify this, he said.

The UGC’s announcement would affect the chances of many in the State. The UGC must announce that those who had completed Ph. D till June 2023 were qualified for assistant professor’s post. And those who had obtained Ph. D post July 2023 should appear for eligibility tests, he said.

The State government must conduct the eligibility test at least twice in a year, Mr. Anbumani said.

