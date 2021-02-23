Form selection panel for Kalaimamani awards: PIL plea

MADURAI

23 February 2021 20:27 IST

A villupattu artiste moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday, seeking a direction to the State government to fix the criteria for presenting Kalaimamani awards by constituting an expert committee to recommend names of eminent persons for the honour.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi ordered notice on the public interest litigation petition filed by D. Sermathurai of Thoothukudi district, who alleged that there were irregularities in selecting awardees and eligibility criteria were not followed.

He sought a direction to the State government to fix the criteria for presenting the awards by constituting an expert committee for selection. He said he sent a representation to the government in this regard, but no action was taken on it.