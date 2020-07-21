Form sand corporation: PIL plea

The CPI moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday seeking a direction to the State government to form a sand corporation in order to curb illegal sand quarrying.

The petitioner, R. Mutharasan, State Secretary of the CPI, said a Tamil Nadu Sand Corporation (TAMSAC) should be formed on the lines of Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation to identify, excavate and sell sand.

He complained that indiscriminate sand quarrying was taking place across the State and this had affected groundwater levels. There was no free flow of water to irrigation tanks.

He pointed out that the highest case of illegal sand quarrying was reported from Sivaganga district. Despite complaints being lodged against those involved in illegal sand quarrying, no action was taken against them.

Taking up the public interest litigation petition for hearing, a Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam ordered notice to the State and adjourned the case.