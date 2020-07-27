Form panel on OBC reservation immediately, Ramadoss tells Centre

S. Ramadoss

CHENNAI

27 July 2020 14:24 IST

Do not go in appeal against High Court verdict, PMK leader suggests

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday urged the Centre to immediately form a panel to decide on the all-India quota for OBC students for medical admission, as per the Madras High Court direction and not to go in appeal against the verdict.

In a statement, he termed the verdict as significant progress on the issue and a victory for the party’s fight for social justice.

However, Dr. Ramadoss alleged that the Tamil Nadu government and other political parties took a contradictory stand on the issue, which would delay the reservation by three months.

He urged the Centre not to wait for three months and immediately consult the State government and form the panel and issue a government order on OBC reservation by following all the procedures.