Tamil Nadu

Form panel on OBC reservation immediately, Ramadoss tells Centre

S. Ramadoss

S. Ramadoss  

Do not go in appeal against High Court verdict, PMK leader suggests

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday urged the Centre to immediately form a panel to decide on the all-India quota for OBC students for medical admission, as per the Madras High Court direction and not to go in appeal against the verdict.

In a statement, he termed the verdict as significant progress on the issue and a victory for the party’s fight for social justice.

However, Dr. Ramadoss alleged that the Tamil Nadu government and other political parties took a contradictory stand on the issue, which would delay the reservation by three months.

He urged the Centre not to wait for three months and immediately consult the State government and form the panel and issue a government order on OBC reservation by following all the procedures.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2020 2:26:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/form-panel-on-obc-reservation-immediately-ramadoss-tells-centre/article32201709.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY