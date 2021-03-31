Form flying squads to keep an eye on forest officials: HC

Court says teams must directly report to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) to constitute flying squads across the State to monitor the functioning of forest officials at all levels and control the forest offences that take place due to official collusion with offenders.

The court ordered that the squads/special teams must consist of men of integrity and that they must report directly to the PCCF.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam also directed the PCCF to tap digital technology to keep an eye on the activities of the Forest Department officials.

He issued the directions while dismissing an appeal filed by a private firm claiming leasehold right over 47.52 acres out of a much larger area of land that was proposed to be declared as a Reserve Forest in Attur Taluk of Salem district in 1954. Reminding citizens about the fundamental duty cast upon them under Article 51-A(g) of the Constitution to protect and improve the natural environment including forests, lakes, rivers and wildlife and to have compassion for living creatures, the judge said all those who indulge in illegal practices of causing damage to the forests, waterbodies and the wildlife, and also those who aid them, must be brought to book.

“The wealth of the nation is swindled by a few greedy men by indulging in illegal mining in forests and illegal killing of wildlife animals for personal gains. It is painful to pen down that the Forests Department as well as its head and the Chief Conservator of Forests are not maintaining expected level of sensitivity on such issues. They are bound to understand that protection of natural environment are the constitutional perspectives.

“Various enactments are in force to deal with the offenders. However, day-by-day, such offences are increasing largely and knowingly with the collusion of the forest officials, which has to be dealt with seriously. Abuse of forests lands and killing of wildlife are frequently noticed now-a-days. Day-in and day-out, people are hearing such information through news providers. Thus, the authorities are bound to keep in mind that…they are expected to perform their duties with utmost devotion,” the judge wrote.

The judge also took serious note of the recent unnatural deaths of wild elephants in the State and said: “Forest officials are visibly colluding with those running resorts and hotels and allow them to enter into forest areas without permission.” He impressed upon the need to prevent forest offences over attempting to file cases post-offence, as these did not see the light of day due to tactics adopted by the offenders to prolong the hearing.