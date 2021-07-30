Form expert panel on Mekedatu: Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday condemned Karnataka’s Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s remarks on going ahead with the Mekedatu dam plan and urged the Tamil Nadu government to form a panel, headed by a water resources expert, to deal with the issue. In a statement, he alleged that the new Chief Minister, instead of looking to strengthen the relationship with Tamil Nadu, was engaged in destructive activities.

“Consecutive Chief Ministers of Karnataka have been firm in constructing the dam and the Tamil Nadu government must be vigilant,” Dr. Ramadoss said, while calling for the formation of an expert committee similar to that of the Cauvery Technical Cell, which handles the Cauvery river water dispute.

He also said that while it was a welcome move by the DMK government to form a separate Department for Water Resources Management, it is looked after by the PWD Secretary.

Dr. Ramadoss urged the State government to appoint a separate secretary for the water resources department, in order to give special attention to water management and the Mekedatu issue.