Forests Minister urges officials to speed up greening projects

November 17, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Forests Minister M. Mathiventhan urged officials to speed up completion of Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening and NABARD projects at a regional-level review meeting held on Friday.

At the meeting, the Minister reviewed afforestation efforts and examined projects implemented in 150 villages for tribal welfare. He went over measures taken to address human-elephant conflict in 55 villages and inspected environmental improvement works at Yelagiri, Yercaud, Gudalur, Kollimalai, Hoggenakkal, Javvathu Malai and Uviyamkukai. Mr. Mathiventhan asked officials to prioritise completion of petitions under ‘Mudhalvarin Mugavari’ scheme.

Senior forest department officials, including Subrat Mohapatra, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF); Sudhanshu Gupta, PCCF CAMPA; Vijendra Singh Malik, Additional PCCF were present.