ADVERTISEMENT

Forests Minister unveils plaque at Pallikaranai Eco Park on Wetlands Day

February 02, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Forests Minister M. Mathiventhan unveiling a plaque at Pallikaranai, a Ramsar site, | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Forests Minister M. Mathiventhan on Thursday unveiled a plaque at Pallikaranai Eco Park on the occasion of World Wetland Day. The plaque contains details of the Pallikaranai marshlands, which was declared a Ramsar site in 2022.

Mr. Mathiventhan hoisted a national flag at the park and took a pledge to protect wetlands. Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Environment and Climate Change; Subrat Mohapatra, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests; Deepak Srivatsava, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, and participants took the oath to avoid encroachments, dumping garbage, and overusing wetland resources.

Renowned classical dancer Leela Samson’s team performed a Bharatanatyam sequence on the importance of preserving nature. The Pallikaranai marshland supports over 115 bird species, 10 mammals, 21 reptiles, 10 amphibians, 46 fish, nine molluscs, five crustaceans and seven butterfly species. Mr. Mathiventhan said a Ramsar site is of great importance and efforts must be made to protect them. Tamil Nadu has 14 Ramsar sites, four of which were added in August 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Ramsar Convention encourages the designation of sites containing representative, rare or unique wetlands or wetlands that are important for conserving biological diversity. Once designated, these sites are added to the Convention’s List of Wetlands of International Importance and become known as Ramsar sites.

EOM

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US