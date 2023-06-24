Forests Minister holds review meeting on conservation measures

June 24, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan on Friday held a review meeting with officials on forest conservation measures.

The Minister said ₹10 crore has been allocated for prevention of human-wildlife conflicts, ₹6.29 crore for modernisation of forest force, ₹10.26 crore for tiger reserve development works from Central and State governments. Mr. Mathiventhan also went over the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project for Climate Change under Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) fund for eight years being implemented over eight years from 2022-23 to 2029-30 at a cost of ₹920.52 crore and recent measures to increase of green cover of the State under the Green Tamil Nadu Mission.

Top officials including Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) (Head of Forest Force) Subrat Mohapatra; PCCF, CAMPA Sudhanshu Gupta; PCCF, Working Plan, Vijendra Singh Malik; PCCF, Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas Reddy were part of the meeting.

