Forests Minister chairs annual general body meeting of tiger reserves

November 10, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST

Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan has urged wildlife authorities to enhance revenue generation of Tiger Conservation Foundation Trusts so that more funds are available for conservation activities.

He chaired the annual general body meeting of the four tiger reserves in the State – Kalakad Mundanthurai; Anamalai; Mudumalai; and Sathyamangalam – at the Secretariat on Wednesday. Assembly Speaker M. Appavu; Minister for Milk and Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj; and senior officials of the Forest Department, among others, were present.

The Tiger Conservation Foundation Trusts are special purpose vehicles formed to provide institutional mechanism for local conservation initiatives in all the tiger reserves. They generate their income from entry fees, souvenir sales, donations, and eco-tourism.

The governing bodies of the Trusts reviewed the functioning of the reserves and approved the annual plan of operations at the meeting.

