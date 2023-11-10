HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forests Minister chairs annual general body meeting of tiger reserves

November 10, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ministers M. Mathiventhan and T. Mano Thangaraj, and Speaker M. Appavu at the general body meeting of the State’s tiger reserves.

Ministers M. Mathiventhan and T. Mano Thangaraj, and Speaker M. Appavu at the general body meeting of the State’s tiger reserves. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan has urged wildlife authorities to enhance revenue generation of Tiger Conservation Foundation Trusts so that more funds are available for conservation activities.

He chaired the annual general body meeting of the four tiger reserves in the State – Kalakad Mundanthurai; Anamalai; Mudumalai; and Sathyamangalam – at the Secretariat on Wednesday. Assembly Speaker M. Appavu; Minister for Milk and Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj; and senior officials of the Forest Department, among others, were present.

The Tiger Conservation Foundation Trusts are special purpose vehicles formed to provide institutional mechanism for local conservation initiatives in all the tiger reserves. They generate their income from entry fees, souvenir sales, donations, and eco-tourism.

The governing bodies of the Trusts reviewed the functioning of the reserves and approved the annual plan of operations at the meeting.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.