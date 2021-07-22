Forester injured while arresting two with country guns in Dharmapuri district

DHARMAPURI

22 July 2021 16:04 IST

The men were attempting to use the guns to hunt animals in a reserve forest area, Forest Department officials said

Two persons were arrested with country guns intended for poaching in Morappur, on Thursday. A forester, along with an accused, was injured during the arrest, after one of the country guns went off.

A team under Morappur forest ranger Sivakumar was on night patrol around Kevaramalai reserve forest area. Early on Thursday morning, two men were spotted loitering in the forest with country guns for hunting animals. The accused, Kumar and Sakthivel, were intercepted by a forest patrol team deployed to curb poaching. The men, according to Forest Department sources, made a bid to escape before they were encircled.

A country gun held by one of the men accidentally went off injuring a forester and Kumar. The injured men were taken to Harur government hospital for treatment.

Special patrol teams have been deployed to curb poaching of animals in Morappur, Gowgampatty, Ramiyanahalli and Kevaramalai reserve forests.