Tamil Nadu

Forester injured while arresting two with country guns in Dharmapuri district

Two persons were arrested with country guns intended for poaching in Morappur, on Thursday. A forester, along with an accused, was injured during the arrest, after one of the country guns went off.

A team under Morappur forest ranger Sivakumar was on night patrol around Kevaramalai reserve forest area. Early on Thursday morning, two men were spotted loitering in the forest with country guns for hunting animals. The accused, Kumar and Sakthivel, were intercepted by a forest patrol team deployed to curb poaching. The men, according to Forest Department sources, made a bid to escape before they were encircled.

A country gun held by one of the men accidentally went off injuring a forester and Kumar. The injured men were taken to Harur government hospital for treatment.

Special patrol teams have been deployed to curb poaching of animals in Morappur, Gowgampatty, Ramiyanahalli and Kevaramalai reserve forests.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 22, 2021 4:05:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/forester-injured-while-arresting-two-with-country-guns-in-dharmapuri-district/article35465432.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY