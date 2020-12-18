Forest watcher, volunteer trampled to death at STR

A forest watcher and a volunteer were trampled to death by a wild elephant at the Vilamundi forest range in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) on Thursday.
The incident took place at 4.30 p.m. in the Singamalai forest area, near Thengumarahada, when a six-member team, comprising forest guard Ponganesh, forest watcher Satheesh Kumar, volunteer Prabakaran and three anti-poaching watchers (AWPs), were involved in a survey.
The elephant chased the team and trampled Satheesh Kumar and Prabakaran to death. Ponganesh suffered injuries.
Officials alerted
The other staff alerted senior officials. An ambulance shifted Ponganesh to the Government Hospital at Sathyamangalam, where he is undergoing treatment. The deceased were shifted to the hospital for post-mortem.
The six-day survey began in all the 10 forest ranges of the STR on Thursday, in which over 300 forest staff, volunteers and college students are participating.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath