Forest Range Officer suspended for dereliction of duty

A 52-year-old Forest Range Officer (Vellore range) was suspended on charges of dereliction of duty.

The suspended officer is S. Kumar. “The inquiry was ordered following several complaints against the officer within his limits over the past many months. Accounting ledgers were also not properly maintained,” said an official.

V.C. Rahul, the Conservator of Forests (In-Charge) of Vellore division, issued the order based on an inquiry report submitted by Guruswamy Dabbala, District Forest Officer (Vellore).

Mr. Kumar has been charged of being neglectful in performing his duties following an inquiry into the implementation of an afforestation drive.

Every year, each forest range is allotted an estimated target for planting saplings within its limits to increase the green cover. The Vellore forest division comprises Odugathur, Pernambut, Gudiyatham, Arcot, Vellore, and Amirthi forest ranges. Each forest range, on an average, comprises 15,000-20,000 hectares of forest land. As part of the afforestation drive, officials of the Vellore range were tasked with planting at least 65,000 saplings within during 2023-24. The funds required were also allotted for this purpose.

However, during a tree-counting exercise as part of the initiative, forest officials found that the targeted count of saplings was not met under the guidance of Mr. Kumar despite the accounting ledgers at the range office indicating that funds were spent for the programme.

Based on an inquiry report by the District Forest Officer, Mr. Rahul suspended the forest range officer. A probe is under way.