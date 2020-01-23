Forest officials intensify campaign against illicit liquor

Sixty litres of fermented wash, liquor barrels and several tins and jute bags containing raw materials were destroyed during a raid in the forest area of Malayalam Reserved Forest in Sandhavasal on Tuesday.

Acting on specific information, a team of Forest officials led by Ranger D. Saravanan carried out the raid. The offenders on seeing them gave a slip through another exit point in the hilly terrain.

A series of raids on illicit liquor brewing units in several parts of Tirupattur and Vellore districts have led to the destruction of thousands of litres of fermented wash and liquor during the past few months.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sewa Singh had ordered for intensifying the patrol on hilly terrains in forest areas of Sandhavasal, Jawadhu Hills and Tiruppattur. In view of the booming of illicit liquor trade in hamlets, located in forests and hills across the district, forest officials have been in pursuit of the offenders and asked residents not to patronise them.