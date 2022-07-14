Forest officials drive tusker back into forest in Tiruvannamalai

Except for damaging crops, the elephant has not harmed humans so far, says forest official

Forest officials and residents sent back into the forest an aged tusker that had strayed into farming villages on the fringes of Thenmalai Reserve Forest (RF) within Chengam forest range since Monday night. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Forest officials sent back an aged tusker that strayed into farming villages, damaging crops, including paddy, banana and corn, and a few tile-roofed houses in the fringe areas of Thenmalai Reserve Forest (RF) within Chengam forest range in Tiruvannamalai since Monday night. Forest officials said the tusker, aged over 50 years, has poor eye sight and a single tusk. It had got separated from its herd in Kaundinya sanctuary in Chittoor and travelled through dense forests along Jawadhu Hills, covering Vellore, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts years ago. Unlike other members in the herd, the tusker lost its way back to the sanctuary and got stuck in the forest areas between Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai. Since then, its movement had also been restricted to the forest areas in Jamunamarathur along Jawadhu Hills due to its failing health and poor eyesight.

“In a decade, this is the first time the elephant has come to Chengam forest range. Except for damaging crops, the elephant has not harmed humans so far. However, we have alerted residents living in the forest fringes not to venture out in the night,” N. Palaniswamy, Forest Range Officer (Chengam), told The Hindu.

A ten-member team, including three forest watchers and the locals, sent the tusker back into the Kavalur reserve forest in the neighbouring Alangayam forest range, near Tirupattur, early Thursday.

Officials said Chennai-Bangalore Highway (NH 48), which was laid many years ago, had blocked the elephant corridor that extended from Jamunamarathur Reserve Forest in the Jawadhu Hills to Kaundinya Sanctuary in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. Before the completion of the road work, many elephants migrated to the sanctuary but this particular one got acclimatised to the weather conditions in the hills. As a result, it migrates within the region, especially during the harvest season.

Unlike the other ranges, like Tiruvannamalai, Cheyyar, Arani, Polur and Vandavasi within the Tiruvannamalai Forest Division, Chengam has 10 reserve forests with shola forests. The thickly wooded areas help the elephants migrate along the broken corridor without disturbance.

Mango trees, paddy, corn, banana, sugarcane and millets are cultivated in the agricultural lands in at least six villages, including Thurchikupam, Kalathur and Keelaiyur, located on the fringes of the forest areas in Chengam. As the mango season had started, the jumbo migrated from the hills to the RFs near Chengam, officials said.