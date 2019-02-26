Forest fire in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve contained to an extent

The forest fire raging for the past four days in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Nilgiris district has been contained to an extent and prevented from spreading to nearby areas, officials said.

The fire had spread to over 250 acres over this period of time, they said.

Following the blaze, the department had banned entry of tourists into the MTR.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on charges of setting afire dry leaves and grass in the forest area coming under Nilgiris North division.

The officials and some department workers on morning rounds noticed smoke emanating from Ebbanadu area, rushed to the spot and noticed the man lighting a fire in the area, following which he was nabbed.

On being questioned, the man said he had lit the fire to prevent elephants, deer and other animals straying into his farmland, where he was growing some vegetables.

He was later produced before a court and remanded to 15 days judicial custody.