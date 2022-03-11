Forest fire engulfs Perumal Malai

Forest fire seen near Perumal Malai on Kodaikanal hill in Dindigul district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

March 11, 2022 19:25 IST

Villagers suspect that a few hundred acres might have been destroyed

Due to soaring temperature over the last two days in many parts of Thogaivarai reserve forest along the western ghats, led to a fire breaking out in the early hours, officials in the forest department said here on Friday.

As the fire spread, forest department staffers and fire fighters, numbering around 100 from various fire stations were pressed into service. Though the extent of the damage caused by the fire was not known immediately, villagers suspected that a few hundred acres might have been destroyed. Officials, however, said that the exact extent of area would be known after the fire was put out.

Advertising

Advertising

A fire officer in Dindigul district said that during summer, the grass in the interior pockets of the reserve forest and fallen leaves dry up due to excessive heat. A small spark from a match stick was enough to set a fire inside the forest. Sometimes, grazers from nearby villagers, who have access inside may have inadvertently lit a match which may triggered the fire, he added.

The fire led to plumes of thick smoke that enveloped the ghat section along Batlagundu side too. “Wherever the fire fighters were able to reach swiftly, the fire was contained. Deep inside the forest it would take time to douse the flames. In Machur area, the fire was seen inside a gorge and it may take even longer hours to douse the flames. The weather was hot and windy too since 2 p.m., the officer said..

Usually during this period, the region experiences summer rain ( kodai mazhai) and this contains the tinderbox effect. Also, the rains ensure growth of herbs and grass, a villager near Perumalmalai said and added that the thick smoke inside the forest resulted in poor air quality even in the main thoroughfares.

The Machur reserve forest has several plant varieties including herbs. There were many age old trees too which may have got destroyed in the fire.

When The Hindu contacted, a forest staffer in Machur, he said that the fire was still on at 6 p.m.. “Different teams were engaged and the exact details were unknown. Probably, a clear picture would be available by tomorrow,” he said and appealed to the villagers to remain inside their dwellings as fearing the flames, wild animals may enter habitations.

Due to poor visibility, fire-fighting operation would resume in the morning, another official said.

Two years ago, a similar fire was reported in Karadikal area in Dindigul district, while about three days ago, a ‘ minor’ fire broke out in the neighbouring Andipatti block in Theni district.

The infamous fire tragedy in Kurangani hills in Theni district, which claimed 28 lives of trekkers from different parts of Tamil Nadu, also happened on March 11 four years ago.