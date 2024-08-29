The Forest Department has intensified patrols in tiger habitats within the Coimbatore Forest Division following the poisoning of two tigers by West Bengal-based poachers in the Gudalur Forest Division, Nilgiris.

Officials stated that vigilance has been stepped up in the Sirumugai forest range of the Coimbatore division, which is contiguous with two key tiger habitats: the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and the eastern slopes of the Nilgiris, connected to the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

“Sirumugai forest range is of prime concern for us regarding tiger conservation, as it is linked to key tiger habitats. We have intensified patrols in this range and several other locations to prevent incidents of poaching,” said District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj.

The vigil was stepped up after two tigers were found dead in the Bitherkad forest range in the Gudalur division on August 20. The Department arrested three West Bengal natives, who confessed to poisoning the tigers to death by placing poison in the carcass of a wild boar.

Sirumugai forest range officer K. Manoj stated that nearly 30 staff members are engaged in special patrols across all six beats of the range: Koothamandi North, Koothamandi South, Pethikuttai, Uliyur, Odanthurai, and Kunjapanai. The patrol teams include 13 anti-poaching watchers, four forest guards, six forest watchers, and three foresters.

More focus is being given to Sirumugai due to recorded tiger presence in the range. The area also has water sources and a rich prey base, making it attractive for tigers that are believed to have moved from STR and the Nilgiris to establish new territories in recent years.

Mettupalayam forest range officer Joseph Stalin reported that regular patrols are being conducted along forest boundaries and within the forest itself.

According to the Status of Tigers in India - 2018 report, camera traps recorded 11 individual tigers in the Coimbatore Forest Division, primarily in the Sirumugai and Mettupalayam forest ranges. In June this year, an adult tigress was found dead in the Uliyur beat, reportedly due to injuries after a fight with another carnivore.

Boluvampatti and Periyanaickenpalayam forest ranges are two other areas where Department staff have previously sighted tigers.

