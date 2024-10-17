Forest Department to restore Old Military Road on T.N. - A.P. border near Ambur

Amidst Karapattu and Bethur reserve forests that fall under Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh respectively, Old Military Road, a 6.5-km rocky pathway, around 15 km from Ambur town in Tirupattur on Tamil Nadu - Andhra Pradesh border, will be restored by Forest Department. The border connects Ambur with Chittoor.

As part of the effort, a team of forest and revenue officials from Chittoor inspected the now defunct pathway in the hills to assess the actual condition of the pathway. Three kilometres of the stretch comes under Andhra Pradesh limits.

Plan to restore the pathway was revived as the stretch in Andhra Pradesh limit comes under Kuppam Assembly Constituency represented by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. “As per records, the stretch was an active route to transport defence items to the now defunct military depot at Ralakuthur village near the border during British times. People from both sides of the reserve forest also travelled using the route,” D. Babu, Forest Range Officer (Ambur) told The Hindu.

Forest officials said that the stretch was allowed for usage under Indian Forest Act 1927. However, to use again, the stretch requires nod of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) through Parivesh portal before Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change gives its clearance.

“The PCCF in Tamil Nadu is ready to give clearance for the restoration because the stretch was used once. However, similar nod by the counter parts in Andhra Pradesh is required before getting the Centre’s nod. A visit from Andhra Pradesh’s team was part of the process to get its PCFF clearance for restoration work,” Mr. Babu added.

Over the years, people did not use the stretch mainly due to fear of wild animals. Apart from being an elephant corridor, the reserve forests are also home to leopards, spotted deer, wild boars and peacocks that migrate from neighbouring Kaundinya sanctuary in Chittoor.

At present, traders and small businessmen, especially tanneries in Ambur and Vaniyambadi region, take a detour of at least 120 km through Pernambut, V. Kotta, Gudiyatham to reach Chittoor and Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh. The Old Military Road will reduce these areas by half in distance.

Forest officials said that the existing stretch in the forest area is around 12 feet wide. Most of the road space in the forests have been covered with thick vegetation as it has not been put to use. The stretch can be restored by removing vegetation on the route. It will connect tribal villages like Suttagunda and Aragal Drugam in Tirupatur and Bethur village in Kuppam.

