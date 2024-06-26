Forest Department to release trekking atlas identifying 40 trek routes in State

The Forest Department has identified 40 existing trek routes in Tamil Nadu, and will soon launch a website to book treks.

It was announced in the Assembly that the department was coming up with an online trekking atlas with 40 routes categorised on the basis of levels of difficulty. This will be operated by the Tamil Nadu Wilderness Experiences Corporation, a State government enterprise floated in 2021 for promotion and development of ecotourism projects.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change, and Forest Departments, said reconnaissance had been done on all the 40 routes. Eco-development committees were roped in and 400 guides had been identified. The guides are being trained in a phased manner.

The government is also set to notify the Tamil Nadu State Forest Policy, 2024, to enhance forest conservation and restoration and factor in the amendments to the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, and the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. The Forest Department has further proposed the Tamil Nadu Preservation of Trees (Government Lands) Act, 2024 to restrict tree-cutting to mitigate the detrimental effects on the environment.

A native seed species vault would be set up at Tamil Nadu Forest Academy, Coimbatore, at a cost of ₹10 crore, which will be met from the Green Tamil Nadu Mission to preserve seed viability. Community-based ecotourism development has been proposed at an outlay of ₹15 crore in Rameswaram, with activities such as coral watch boating, mangrove gateway plaza, Krusadai Island ecotourism, bird observation platforms at turtle interpretation centre.

In order to commemorate the legacy of renowned wildlife biologist AJT Johnsingh, the government has proposed to create an annual ‘Dr AJT Johnsingh Wildlife Conservation Award’ to a wildlife enthusiast who has immensely contributed towards excellence in wildlife conservation. The Award would comprise of a citation and a prize money of ₹25 lakh. Other initiatives include a dark sky park in Kolli Hills, to be set up at a cost of ₹1 crore, engaging ‘Turtle Guardians’ to protect Olive Ridley sea turtles, and a crocodile conservation park in the Anakkarai range of the Kumbakonam Forest Division and upgrading of orchid gardens in Anamalai Tiger Reserve and Gudalur.

