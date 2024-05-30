Forest Department sets up traps for monkeys in Arakkonam town

Increasing complaints of monkey causing menace in Arakkonam town, especially around the railway station bazaar area, has prompted the Forest Department to set up large-sized cages at three identified locations to trap them.

Officials of the Forest Department said that complaints of monkeys entering residential localities, grabbing things and damaging property had been reported at various places in the town in recent weeks. Steady increase in daily temperature had forced monkeys to trespass into human habitations, they added.

On Thursday, more than 30 monkeys were trapped in the town. Later, they were set free in Kolathur RF, around 10 km from the town. “Public feeding of monkeys, which is an offence, is also a major reason they hang on in town. Trapping of monkeys is a continuous process,” S. Saravana Babu, Forest Range Officer (Arcot), told The Hindu.

Every week, on an average, forest officials get at least two-three calls from people in the town. The latest complaint came from residents in the 18th ward of Arakkonam municipality. They gave petitions to Collector S. Valarmathi. Forest officials said that the town is closer to Ammanoor reserve forest. The short distance makes it easier for monkeys, spotted deer and wild boar to venture from their natural habitat. Also, lack of adequate water and food in the deep forest areas makes monkeys to enter the town. “We are scared to allow children to come out of the house. Adults were also not spared by these monkeys,” said S. Prema, a resident.

As per plan, cages have been placed at spots where a large number of monkeys were spotted regularly by the residents or forest patrol teams.

Some of the spots include Bazaar Road, taluk office, court complex and government school. A 10-member forest team, on rotational basis, has been roped in for the purpose. Each spot, on an average, has two-three staff. Currently, the town is surrounded by at least two RFs namely Ammanoor and Kolathur, covering around 3,500 hectares of forest land. These RFs are home for spotted deer, Indian gaur, wild boar, peacocks and monkeys.

