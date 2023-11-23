ADVERTISEMENT

Forest Department rescues juvenile elephant from water storage tank near Coimbatore

November 23, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 4-year-old male elephant that fell into a water storage tank in the land belonging to a farmer, was rescued by the forest officials in Madukkarai on November 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: Twitter@@wilsonthomas

In an early morning operation, the Forest Department rescued a juvenile male elephant that fell into a water storage tank in a farm near Madukkarai in Coimbatore district on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

According to the Forest Department, a herd of elephants entered human habitations from Madukkarai forest range’s Mangalapalayam beat early Thursday morning.

As the herd was moving, a male elephant aged about four fell into a water storage tank in the land belonging to a farmer, namely Kumar, around 4.45 a.m.

After being alerted by the farmer, a night patrol team of the Department rushed to the spot that is located around 700 away from the forest boundary.

The tank was made of tarpaulin for irrigation purposes. As the elephant struggled to come out, the Department brought a backhoe to the spot and made a ramp at one corner of the tank. The elephant walked out of the tank and joined its mother that was waiting nearby.

Madukkarai forest range officer P. Santhiya and Coimbatore forest range officer R. Arun Kumar led the operation.

