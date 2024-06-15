GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Forest Department, Southern Railway officials inspect tracks near Coimbatore to improve safety of wild elephants

Officials discussed the necessity of an additional underpass, the removal of barriers and the installation of solar-powered lights to enable loco pilots to spot, from a distance, wild animals that come close to the tracks

Published - June 15, 2024 11:33 am IST - COIMBATORE

Wilson Thomas
Wilson Thomas
Officials from the Tamil Nadu Forest Department and the Palakkad Division of Southern Railway inspected railway lines passing through the Madukkarai forest range in Coimbatore district

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Forest Department and the Palakkad Division of Southern Railway inspected railway lines passing through the Madukkarai forest range in Coimbatore district | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Forest Department and the Palakkad Division of Southern Railway inspected railway lines passing through the Madukkarai forest range in Coimbatore district to chalk out plans to improve safety measures for wild elephants.

The officials also discussed whether additional underpasses would be required to facilitate the easy movement of wild elephants in this region.

The Southern Railway has opened one underpass for elephants and completed the work on a second one on ‘B’ line, which is one of the two railway lines between Ettimadai and Walayar railway stations.

Railway staff saved 87 elephants from getting hit by trains on ghat section linking Tamil Nadu–Kerala from April this year

District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj said the joint inspection was to identify additional requirements to ensure safe elephant crossings and to save them from getting knocked down by speeding trains.

“We discussed whether a physical structure could be developed on the sides of the track on ‘B’ line to channel the elephants and other animals towards the two underpasses. Barriers that have to be removed have also been identified,” he said.

Rail fence to prevent elephant deaths in addition to underpasses near Coimbatore

Divisional Engineer Anshul Bharti and Additional Divisional Engineer Bibhash Paswan from Palakkad Division joined the Forest Department team along with loco pilots and other officers, for the inspection.

Since poor visibility on the sides of the track at night is one of the impediments for loco pilots, the Railways is working to install solar-powered lights that function at night. This would enable the loco pilots to spot, from a distance, wild animals that come close to the tracks.

‘Night, early morning trains cause most elephant deaths’

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department also arranged a training session for Railway officials and loco pilots on the functioning of the artificial intelligence-based early warning system that detects elephant movement near tracks and generates alerts.

“Around 130 trains pass through the section per day. Loco pilots who operate trains on the route will be given training on the system at the control room. The training will be arranged every week,” said Mr. Jayaraj.

AI-based early warning system near Coimbatore detects over 150 track crossings of elephants in March

At present alerts from the control of the AI-based early warning system are sent to the mobile phones of the station masters who in turn alert the loco pilots through wireless sets. The Forest Department is expected to have a meeting with the Divisional Railway Manager to discuss the integration of the communication systems so that the alerts can be directly sent to the loco pilots.

Railway officials informed the Forest Department that the Southern Railway would install an Elephant Intrusion Detection System at a cost of ₹15.42 crores. This optical fibre cable-based detection system would be installed along both sides of ‘B’ and ‘A’ lines between Madukkarai station in Tamil Nadu and Kottekkad station in Kerala.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife / habitat (conservation) / forests / wildlife

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.