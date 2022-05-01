Forest Department on the lookout for poacher believed to be responsible for hunting Indian gaur in O-Valley

Rifle, bullets, cartridges and butchering knives were found in suspect’s house

Rifle, bullets, cartridges and butchering knives were found in suspect’s house

The Forest Department is on the lookout for a 32-year-old man, who is believed to have been poaching wildlife in O-Valley Range in Gudalur division recently.

The department identified the accused as A. Anas, a resident of Periyasholai in O-Valley. U. Srinivasan, Assistant Conservator of Forests (training), Gudalur division, said the department was investigating reports of poaching in the area on the instructions of the District Forest Officer (Gudalur division), Kommu Omkaram.

“We discovered meat which looks like it is from a wild animal. It has been sent for forensics analysis to identify the species,” said Mr. Srinivasan.

Apart from the meat, a rifle, bullets, cartridges, headlamps, butchering knives and other equipment used to hunt and slaughter animals was discovered in Anas’ house by the Forest Department. The accused is absconding.

The Gudalur forest division has been investigating reports of large-scale poaching in the area. Recently, remains of an animal, believed to be that of an Indian gaur was found in O-Valley. A sniffer dog was pressed into service to look for evidence of poachers in the division. Officials said the Forest Department had also written to the Nilgiris district police to register a case under the Arms Act.