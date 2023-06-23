Forest Department issues order to tranquillise, treat injured wild elephant Baahubali

June 23, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Forest Department on Friday issued an order to tranquillise and treat the wild elephant nicknamed Baahubali, which isaccustomed to raiding crops in and around Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district, for an injury spotted in its mouth.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R. Reddy told The Hindu an order for the treatment of the animal was issued on Friday evening. He said all arrangements for the operation were being made at Mettupalayam and the team will attempt to tranquillise the elephant when it gets a suitable opportunity.

Asked whether the tusker needs to be shifted to a kraal (wooden enclosure) for the treatment, Mr. Reddy said the veterinarians would take a call after examining the animal and the nature of the injury.

The elephant, known for straying into villages but not harming people, was spotted with a bleeding mouth in the early hours of Thursday. It is suspected that the elephant either bit into a crude bomb (avittukai) placed by poachers for hunting wild animals or it had a fight with another tusker.

A visual of the tusker aged around 34 to 40 was captured by a camera trap set by the Forest Department on Friday. It showed the elephant walking through a jungle with its lower jaw dangling abnormally.

Veterinarians A. Sukumar from the Coimbatore Forest Division, E. Vijayaraghavan from the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) and K. Rajesh Kumar from the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) have been tasked to examine and treat the elephant. Two kumkis (trained male elephants), namely Wasim and Vijay from the MTR, will be used to restrain the wild elephant during the operation.

ATR Field Director S. Ramasubramanian, Coimbatore District Forest Officer N. Jayaraj and staff from Mettupalayam, Karamadai and Sirumugai forest ranges are coordinating the tracking of the elephant that is on the move.