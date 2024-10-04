Forest Department gives nod to lay first bitumen road in Neknamalai Hills near Vaniyambadi

Amid thick reserve forests, remote tribal hamlets atop Neknamalai hillock near Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur will soon get bitumen road as Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has given its nod to lay the black-topped stretch between Kamalakuttai and Neknamalai tribal hamlets, a distance of 4.92 kms, in the hillock in the coming months. Officials of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), which has been working on the project in coordination with the Forest Department since 2010, said that the existing pathway was formed way back in 1910 to monitor the thick forest areas by the British. Since then, the pathway has been used by the tribals in the hillock with no repair or formation of pucca road. “The proposed road will navigate through forests to reach the tribal village atop the hillock. The new bitumen stretch will help tribals to get basic facilities like direct bus services and health centres,” B. Sudhakar, Assistant Engineer (A.E), DRDA (Alankayam), told The Hindu. Part of the Eastern Ghats with thick deciduous forests, Neknamalai village panchayat has two small hamlets in the hills. Around 175 families have been inhabitants in these hamlets since the 1900s. Corn, groundnut, banana, sugarcane and millets were cultivated in 400 hectares of forest land that were permitted by the Forest Department for farming purposes. “We take the sick and pregnant woman in sling cloth to the primary healthcare centre at Vallipattu village, around 10 kms from the hillock to the plains, for treatment. Once laid, the road will end that ordeal for us,” said K. Muthammal, a resident. Forest officials said that the village has a government primary school and an anganwadi centre. A new PDS outlet was inaugurated in the village by Tirupattur Collector K. Tharpagaraj a few days ago. Prior to it, tribals, mostly women, have to walk to Purushothamakuppam on the plains, around seven kms, to buy rations. Residents still have to walk on the rocky pathway down the hills for essentials including facilities like health centres, government high schools, banks, ATMs and government offices.

DRDA officials said that the Centre has allowed a 7.5 metres-wide bitumen road that includes a 3.75 metres-wide carriageway in the hills. The proposed stretch will have at least 13 hairpin bends with retaining walls to ensure durability of the carriageway. It will also have 8-10 culverts to discharge excess rainwater from the hills. The entire work will cost around Rs 20 crore funded by the State government. Forest officials said that around four hectares of forest land has been earmarked for the purpose. In return, eight hectares of land has been compensated by DRDA to the Forest Department in Vinnamangalam village for afforestation activities. As transplantation of trees in the RF was difficult due to rocky terrain, around 350 trees in the RF will be chopped for the project for which Rs 1.75 crore will be compensated by DRDA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.