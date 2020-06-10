Tamil Nadu

Forest Department fooling people by reclassifying Vedanthangal Sanctuary: Anbumani Ramadoss

Anbumani Ramadoss. File Photo: B. Velankanni Raj velankanni Raj

Anbumani Ramadoss. File Photo: B. Velankanni Raj velankanni Raj  

In a statement, Mr. Anbumani strongly disagreed with the Forest Department’s clarification and urged the State government to not allow any industries to set up shop in bird sanctuary. “

 

PMK youthwing leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Anbumani Ramadoss, on Wednesday said that the State should ensure that the 5 square kilometre area of Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary remains intact and that the State Government should give up all plans that would affect the area.

In a statement, Mr. Anbumani strongly disagreed with the Forest Department’s clarification and urged the State government to not allow any industries to set up shop in bird sanctuary.

“Tamil Nadu’s forest department has said that the Government has no intention to reduce the area of Vedanthal Bird Sanctuary. This explanation comes as supportive of a private pharmaceutical company and an attempt to obfuscate the facts,” he said.

Adding that the PMK would launch legal and political protests against such attempts, Mr. Anbumani said that Central Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has recommended creating an ‘Eco-sensitive Area’ around the bird sanctuaries for the last 10 years.

“If you have to create an eco-sensitive area around Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary, it should be done outside the 5 square kilometre area. But, the forest department is trying to do it within the 5 square kilometres area. As per this logic, the sanctuary will be reduced to 1 square kilometre area,” said Mr. Anbumani.

He added that forest department’s response is a ploy to fool the people.

“As per the Wildlife Protection Act and Environment Protection Act, no industries deemed harmful for the bird sanctuary can be set up within the five kilometre radius. But, as per the current reclassification, the core area has been reduced to 1 square kilometre. Outside this 1 square kilometre, the industries can be set up. This is why they have reclassified the bird sanctuary,” said Mr. Anbumani.

He added that Amco Batteries and Ordine Healthcare factories were permitted to set up shop in 2010. “How were these clearances given? Who were behind these decisions? There needs to be widespread investigation,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 5:49:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/forest-department-fooling-people-by-reclassifying-vedanthangal-sanctuary-anbumani/article31796161.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY