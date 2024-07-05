GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Forest Department fixes camera traps at 2 villages to capture leopard movement

Dairy farmers in Gandhi Kanavai village had complained of their cattle being attacked by an animal; Chinna Pallikuppam village is only three kms away from the Madakadappa reserve forest, where a leopard was released, after its capture, last month

Published - July 05, 2024 12:38 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
The two villages, Gandhi Kanavai and Chinna Pallikuppam, are located along the Gudiyatham and Vaniyambadi forest ranges respectively.

The two villages, Gandhi Kanavai and Chinna Pallikuppam, are located along the Gudiyatham and Vaniyambadi forest ranges respectively. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Forest Department has installed three camera traps at Gandhi Kanavai and Chinna Pallikuppam villages, falling under the Gudiyatham and Vaniyambadi forest ranges in Vellore and Tirupattur respectively, to capture movement of leopards.

In the case of the Gandhi Kanavai village, located on the fringes of the Kalapadi Reserve Forest, forest officials said dairy farmers in the region had complained to them about their goats being attacked by an animal (suspected to be a leopard) when taken for grazing. “We have fixed a camera near a pond in the village where the farmers say their cattle were attacked. So far, no leopard movement has been captured,” R. Vinoba, forest range officer (Gudiyatham) told The Hindu.

According to the officials, the “predator” might have strayed off its natural habitat and trespassed into human habitations. Many years ago, a young leopard was captured from a house in the Gudiyatham town, they recalled.

A team of forest officials led by Mr. Vinoba inspected the village, and the spot where the “predator” was suspected to have attacked the cattle. However, no pug marks could be spotted. The officials further said that the chances of leopard movement in the area appeared to be slim. Surveillance has been stepped up to avert untoward incidents, if any, the officials said.

In the Chinna Pallikuppam village, located along the Kavapattur Reserve Forest, officials have installed two camera traps. They said that the village was only three kilometres away from the Madakadappa Reserve Forest, where a three-year-old male leopard was released after being captured near a school in Tirupattur town last month. A forest team led by Vaniyambadi forest ranger K. Kumar has been monitoring the area.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.