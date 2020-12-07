Forest Department dismisses claims of torture against suspects in wild dogs poisoning case

A video is being widely shared, of a resident of Achakarai identified as Samiyappan, alleging that he was tortured by forest officials at the Anaikatti forest guest house

The Forest Department has dismissed claims made by an adivasi that he was tortured along with nine others, by officials who had detained them for questioning in connection with the death of five wild dogs in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

A video is being widely shared on mobile messaging applications of a resident of Achakarai, identified as Samiyappan, alleging that he was tortured by forest officials at the Anaikatti forest guest house. He alleged that the 10 persons who were detained were beaten and tortured into confessing to their role in the deaths of the wild dogs in the MTR. Of the 10 who were detained, three people were arrested, while two others were fined for various wildlife-related offences, including stealing deer meat from the kill of other carnivores in the reserve.

It has been alleged that Samiyappan then consumed poison and attempted suicide. He has since been admitted to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Responding to the allegations, Field Director of MTR, K.K. Kaushal, said that the 10 men were detained on suspicion of being involved in a poisoning event that led to the death of five wild dogs, as well as the suspicious death of a tigress more recently. Mr. Kaushal dismissed allegations of torture, stating that all proper procedures were followed while questioning the 10 suspects, out of which five people were released without any action taken against them.

“We are awaiting the analysis of the stomach contents of the tigress to ascertain whether the animal died due to poisoning. In this case, Samiyappan is one of the prime suspects, as he is a habitual offender implicated in other wildlife crimes,” said another forest official.

“We have spoken to the village head and have told him that the three suspects should produce themselves if required in the future. Mr. Samiyappan is making these false allegations to exert pressure on the Department to drop the investigations against him,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, tribal rights activists working in the region said that a proper investigation should be conducted based on the allegations made by Samiyappan.

