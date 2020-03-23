Forest clearance given for 14 projects in State, says Union Minister

Approval for use of forest land for non-forestry purpose was given to 14 projects in Tamil Nadu for 2016-2020, Union Minister of State for Forest and Environment Babul Supriyo recently said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.
The total forest area diverted in the 14 cases was 70.80 hectares, he said sourcing data from PARIVESH, a single window portal launched in August 2018 for online submission, monitoring and management of environmental clearances, he said.
Category A projects
Environmental Clearance has been given to 76 category A projects in Tamil Nadu from January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2019, he added.
