Forensic report says poisoning caused death of college student: ADGP

He denies any assault by police in Ramanathapuram district

Chemical examination of viscera done by forensic experts has revealed that poisoning had caused the recent death of college student L. Manikandan (who was picked up by the police earlier) in Ramanathapuram district, according to Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) P. Thamarai Kannan.

Briefing journalists in Madurai on Tuesday, he said the forensic examination revealed the boy had not died of assault by the police as charged by his family members and some others.

“The final report on viscera test has come today and it has concluded that the death was due to poisoning,” he insisted.

The boys death was reported on December 5, a day after he was questioned at Keezhathooval police station near Mudukalathur for not stopping his motorbike for a vehicle check.

“When the police chased him, the pillion rider fled from the scene. The boy was brought to the station and inquired about the vehicle particulars,” Mr. Thamarai Kannan said.

Subsequently, his mother was called to the station and he was sent with her. “Everything that happened in the police station ever since he was taken there was recorded on different closed circuit television cameras,” he added.

The police alleged the boy had later died by suicide at his house around midnight and was declared dead on being taken to the hospital.

“Since his younger brother alleged that police assault on Manikandan caused his death, an officer in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police was ordered to conduct the inquiry. Inquest was done in the presence of the Revenue Divisional Officer, Paramakudi, and post mortem was carried out by two doctors,” he added.

However, the family was not satisfied with the investigation and based on the direction of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, a re-post mortem was conducted by forensic experts.

To a question that the police had assaulted the boy after the chase (outside the police station), the ADGP said the viscera report did not reveal any assault. He said the motorbike he was riding was a stolen one.

He warned people not to post any false information about Manikandan’s death on social media.

Inspector General of Police (South Zone) T.S. Anbu, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ramanathapuram) N.M. Mylvahanan and Superintendent of Police (Ramanathapuram) E. Karthik were present.

