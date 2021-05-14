Foreign medical graduates await nod for internship

CHENNAI

14 May 2021

They cleared the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination held last year

Around 500 candidates who have done MBBS in foreign countries are awaiting government approval to undergo internship. They cleared the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) held in December last, but have not received a call for internship so far.

The registration for the year-long Compulsory Rotational Residential Internship (CRRI) before they can graduate as doctors is a tedious process. After qualifying in the FMGE, the results of which are announced 20 days after the test, the candidate must wait for a month to receive the certificate from the National Medical Commission.

Then they must apply for the online provisional eligibility certificate through the Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC) portal by paying a fee of ₹10,000. “It could take several months for some as the Council conducts verification of the candidates. With the certificate, the candidates approach a hospital or medical college to obtain a No Objection Certificate for internship. A hospital usually takes a fortnight to issue an NoC,” says C. Surendran, who is awaiting his internship.

With the NoC and the TNMC’s provisional eligibility certificate, candidates apply for a provisional registration certificate on the TNMC’s portal for a fee of ₹1,000. These documents are required to approach the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University for its NoC on payment of ₹3 lakh. They then approach the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), along with the NoCs from the Dr. MGR Medical University and the foreign medical college and the provisional eligibility certificate from the TNMC. The DME requests the Health Department for action. Candidates say the government order could take months.

The candidate must then pay a fee of ₹2 lakh to the medical college concerned; it then issues a letter for internship.

“In Delhi, candidates can take up internship by presenting their marksheets. In other States, the fees are not so steep. Until 2014, Tamil Nadu demanded a fee of only ₹20,000. But that year, it was hiked to ₹2 lakh. Unlike other students we don’t even get a stipend,” says Mr. Surendran.

On April 27, the State government issued an order stating that all medical colleges could utilise the services of the foreign medical graduates without insisting on the NoC from Dr. MGR Medical University. The order also mentioned that the foreign graduates were hesitant to apply as the university’s fee was steep.

P. Balakrishnan, convener of the Federation of Government Doctors Association, said the graduates must be taken in under the CRRI. “They should get 10% of the total eligible seats; at least for the time being, the fee should be waived given the current crisis,” he said.

A highly placed source in the Health Department said the government had been informed of the situation. “We are willing to take the doctors. The students had complained that the fee was rather steep and wanted the government to review it. We understand that the government proposes to favourably consider the request. We are very willing to take them into medical college hospitals. We are awaiting instructions...,” the source said.