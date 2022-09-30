Ford workers make their final punch out

Management, union sign agreement; company announces one-month extra pay for those who complete exit process by Oct. 14

Sangeetha Kandavel CHENNAI
September 30, 2022 22:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Ford India and the Chennai Ford Employees Union (CFEU),, representing 2,592 hourly permanent employees, on Friday signed a settlement agreement, concluding the negotiations on the severance settlement package. And Friday was the last date of employment for the employees at the Chennai plant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Balasundaram Radhakrishnan, Transformation Office, Ford India, in a statement said: “I thank the team at Ford as well as the Chennai Ford Employees Union for negotiating in good faith and arriving at a settlement outcome that keeps the best interest of employees at heart.”

The final settlement package (an average equivalent of 140 days of gross wages per completed year of service and additional Rs.1.5 lakh lumpsum per employee) translates to an average of about 62 months of salary for each employee.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Keeping the upcoming festival month in mind, the company, as a goodwill measure, has decided to pay an additional one-month of gross wages as a sign-on benefit for employees who complete the exit process by October 14.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
employee benefits
automobile

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app