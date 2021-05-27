Ford unit shut for 3 days after staff protest

Management urged to bear COVID-19 treatment cost of workers

Ford India has closed its Chennai plant for three days from Friday to Sunday, a company spokesperson told The Hindu.

On Thursday, a section of workers boycotted lunch and staged a sit-in protest urging the company to address their demands with regard to COVID-19.

The union has urged the management to pay a compensation of ₹1 crore to the kin of two workers who died of COVID-19. It said over 230 workers had contracted the SARS CoV-2 virus and the management should bear their treatment cost. The union wanted the plant to be closed during the intense lockdown period, with paid leave to workers.

However, Thursday’s protest did not affect production. Ford suspended operations from May 12 to 24 and resumed operations this week.